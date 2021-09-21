WVU soccer: Women move up to No. 13, men stay put at No. 4

Both West Virginia soccer teams made an appearance in the United Soccer Coaches poll on Tuesday, marking the third straight week that both teams have made the rankings.

Nikki Izzo-Brown’s women’s side snuck up two spots to No. 13 in this week’s poll. The Mountaineers (6-2-1) kicked the weekend off with a road win over James Madison on Thursday and closed it with another at home against Kent State.

Those wins bump the Mountaineers’ unbeaten streak up to four matches to close out their non-conference slate, with Big 12 play slated to begin Friday at home against Iowa State.

The men’s soccer squad (4-0-2) stayed at No. 4 in this week’s poll after recording a draw against No. 6 Marshall in Huntington. Through six games, the Mountaineers are off to their best start since 2006, when they started with five wins and a draw.

Dan Stratford and his team continue their campaign on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET against Dayton.