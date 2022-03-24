West Virginia baseball has owned the baseballs, stealing the second-most bases in the country so far in 2022 — but it took just one to make the difference against Youngstown State.

Centerfielder Victor Scott took the ultimate risk in the seventh inning, and it paid off when he stole home for the go-ahead run against Youngstown State. WVU ended up taking the victory to open the series, 6-4.

“That’s how we win, we run, we force the defense to do things,” said WVU coach Randy Mazey. “When those guys are on base, even when they don’t steal they force the pitcher to do different things….If we’re going to win, you always need to keep an eye on our guys.”

The Mountaineers once again had to tap on their tendency for a comeback after going down in the second inning. The Penguins got to WVU starter Michael Kilker for three runs, two of which came from an RBI triple by Andre Good.

They added an insurance run in the third off of Chris Sleeper, who came in from the bullpen for West Virginia, and allowed a score on a wild pitch. Despite that, Sleeper had the longest outing on the rubber for WVU, lasting three full innings and allowing just that run on two hits.

Grant Hussey cut the deficit to two runs in the bottom of the third, but WVU completed the comeback in the fifth as the Mountaineers started to rattle the Penguins’ pitchers. With three walks, a hit-by-pitch and a wild pitch, WVU scored two runs to tie the ballgame. JJ Wetherholt knocked WVU’s only single of the inning, his second hit of the game after a solo home run in the first inning.

In fact, Youngstown State used more pitchers in that inning — three — than WVU had hits.

“Every team that comes in here and plays against us prepares for [our baserunning], so pitchers are trying to get it to the plate quicker, they’re throwing more fastballs and doing different things and we’re still going to run,” Mazey said. “If we were a basketball team that shot three-pointers, regardless of the defense, we’re still going to shoot three-pointers. That’s the makeup of our team.”

Scott’s heroics came in the seventh, then were insured by Tevin Tucker in the eighth, who sent Braden Barry home with another squeeze play in the eighth — a growing trend for the Mountaineers.

“We only had five hits, but those last two runs were scored without hitting the ball, so that helps,” Mazey said.

Sleeper was the only one of WVU’s three bullpen arms in the night to allow a run. Mountaineer relievers accounted for seven innings on the rubber, and combined to allow five hits in that span.

Zach Bravo added two quality innings, but Trey Braithwaite slammed the door shut with a 2-inning save, his first save of the season.

“Our bullpen throws way more innings than our starters do, so when you’re down 4-1 in the third inning, and you come back and win 6-4, that credit goes to the bullpen,” Mazey said. “If they get to 5-1 or 6-1, it makes it way more difficult, so being able to hold them right there was huge for us.”

The three-game series shifted once again right before the opener’s first pitch, as it now concludes with a doubleheader on Friday. Game one starts at 11 a.m. ET.