WVU swimming and diving completes second day of NCAA Championships

Five members of the West Virginia University men’s swimming and diving team completed the second day of competition at the 2021 NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships, at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Friday.

Senior David Dixon represented the Mountaineers in the 100 butterfly, while redshirt juniors Jacob Cardinal Tremblay and Jake Lowe and sophomore Owen Johns competed in the 3-meter springboard event.

In the competition pool, Dixon touched the wall in 46.72 to finish 32nd overall, improving his finish from Thursday’s 200 individual medley prelim by more than 10 spots. Dixon’s time in the 100 fly was just seconds off his personal best in the event, which ranks No. 2 in the event in program history.

“We were really happy with David’s swim this morning,” WVU coach Vic Riggs said. “He was just off his best time and his second 50 was very strong. He’s swimming better every race, and that really sets him up well for the final day tomorrow.”

On springboard, Tremblay paced the Mountaineer divers, finishing 44th with a 244.25 total. Johns and Lowe finished back-to-back in the final standings, placing 46th (226.80) and 47th (207.25), respectively.

“Jake dove his final event of his college career today, and although he missed a few entries, his execution was very good,” diving coach Karla Helder said. “Owen showed off a good portion of what we trained this year, however his inexperience did come into play a little. For Jacob, he was off a bit and had some difficulty finding his finishes. Although it was a bit of a tough day for our guys, this is still the national stage, and I’m so proud of their efforts. We are looking forward to watching Jacob and PJ Lenz compete on platform tomorrow, which is their best event.”

Friday marked the conclusion of competition at the NCAA Championships for a pair of Mountaineer divers, as Lowe and Johns completed action in their first career appearances at the national meet this week.

The remainder of WVU’s competitors conclude action at the NCAA Championships on Saturday, March 27, with Dixon swimming in the 200 fly, and Trembaly and junior PJ Lenz competing in the platform event. Prelim action from the Greensboro Aquatic Center begins at 10 a.m. ET, while finals commence at 6 p.m. Action from both sessions will be available on ESPN3.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUSwimDive on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.