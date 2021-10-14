WVU swimming and diving hosts PSU for weekend dual

The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams return to action this weekend, October 15-16, to host Penn State for a two-day dual meet at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park.



Action begins with the women’s teams on Friday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the men’s teams continuing competition on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Live results for this weekend’s meet can be found at WVUsports.com/swim or by downloading the Meet Mobile App.



“Coming off of a good performance in the WV State Games, PSU offers a different and strong challenge for us,” coach Vic Riggs said. “Having the separate meets really provides each team an opportunity to focus on their swims and dives, and to implement their training. How we respond to this challenge is the first step towards what type of team we can be this season.”

“We’re looking forward to diving’s first match-up of the year,” diving coach Karla Helder said. “The skills building is methodical, and acquisition leads to the better dives we’ll be competing in the meet. We put tower as an exhibition this weekend, so this should spice up the diving side a little more.”



The last time these two teams met was in 2019, as the Mountaineers traveled to University Park to open up their 2019-20 season.



During the 2019 meeting, WVU’s men’s team tallied a total of five victories over the Nittany Lions, but ultimately fell. Then-sophomore diver Nick Cover took first place on 3-meter with an NCAA Zones-qualifying score of 335.03. Then-junior David Dixon led the way in the 100 butterfly, setting a McCoy Natatorium record-time of 47.11. Two more Mountaineer men notched individual wins against PSU, including then-freshman Zach Boley (1000 freestyle), then-sophomore Josh Harlan (200 IM).

The women’s side brought home three individual victories and one relay win but were out-swam, 173-115. West Virginia is looking for their first-ever win over Penn State.

The Mountaineers come off of hosting West Virginia State Games, where they swept all 32 events. The women’s squad finished the weekend with 1,544.5 points, while the men notched 1,714. Five freshmen earned their first collegiate victories, including Emily Knorr (1000 free, 500 free and 200 back), Zhenya Ingram (200 back), Jake Young (200 IM), while Braden Osborn and Conner McBeth were members of the men’s 200 free relay.

Senior Lauren Beckish notched her first collegiate win in the 100 fly, while Dixon dominated the 200 fly and finished in first by seven seconds.

Penn State is coached by ninth-year head coach Tim Murphy, who was designated as a U.S. National Team coach prior to the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. Murphy sent three Nittany Lions swimmers to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.