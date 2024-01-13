MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (Jan. 13, 2024) — The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams lost to Pitt in the latest edition of the Backyard Brawl on Saturday, Jan. 13, at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown.

“I thought we had some really good races today,” head coach Vic Riggs said. “Both teams seemed a little flat from not racing, but overall, a real good effort. We have two weeks to get ready for Villanova and Iowa State.”

The men’s swimming and diving team (1-2, 1-0 Big 12) was defeated, 165-135. The women’s swimming and diving team (0-3, 0-1 Big 12) lost, 196-104.

In his first meet as a Mountaineer, senior Ivan Puskovitch won two events. Puskovitch finished with a 9:20.20 in the 1,000-yard freestyle and a 4:33.52 in the 500-yard freestyle to win both events.

West Virginia had the top three swimmers in the men’s 1,000-yard freestyle as senior William Mullen placed second (9:21.99) behind Puskovitch while freshman Trevor Hudson finished third (9:39.87).

Senior Danny Berlitz continued his dominant season with three individual victories against Pitt. Berlitz won the 200-yard freestyle (1:37.53), the 200-yard breaststroke (1:59.58) and the 200-yard individual medley (1:48.09).

Along with Berlitz, senior Roanoke Shirk and juniors Conner McBeth and Braden Osborn won the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:21.33).

McBeth also won the 50-yard freestyle event, finishing with a 20.46. McBeth placed second in the 100-yard freestyle (45.32).

Sophomore Mia Cheatwood had a strong performance, winning two individual events. Cheatwood won the 100-yard breaststroke (1:03.92) and the 200-yard breaststroke (2:19.00). She also placed second in the 200-yard individual medley (2:08.01).

Freshman Maddie Smutny also won the 500-yard freestyle event (5:05.93).

In the diving well, junior Abigail Sullivan placed fourth on the women’s 1-meter (271.43) and third on the women’s 3-meter (266.78) to lead the women’s diving team.

Freshman Owen Recker led the way for the men’s diving team on the 1-meter, placing fourth (340.58). Junior Glenn Eloriaga placed fifth on the 3-meter (322.43).

The Mountaineers will play host to Villanova and Iowa State (women’s team only) on Jan. 27, for Senior Day. The meet is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.