MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Friday, Oct. 13, and Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown.

“This weekend is a very good test for both teams,” head coach Vic Riggs said. “We’ll see if we can take what we’ve done this week in practice and apply it to the meets.”

West Virginia opened the 2023-24 season as host for the West Virginia State Games from Oct. 6-7. The men’s swimming and diving team placed first among six other schools with 1,815 total points for the meet.

The women’s team placed second behind Marshall with 1,300.5 total points.

The men’s team was led by senior Danny Berlitz who won four individual events at the WV State Games, including the 200-yard freestyle, 100-yard breaststroke, 200-yard breaststroke and the 200-yard individual medley.

Sophomore Mia Cheatwood led the way for the women’s team, winning three individual events, including the 100-yard breaststroke, 200-yard breaststroke and the 200-yard individual medley.

The Penn State (2-0) men’s swimming and diving team will face the Mountaineers after defeating St. Bonaventure and Navy to begin the season. The Nittany Lions defeated Navy on Oct. 7, 192.5-107.5.

The Penn State (2-0) women’s swimming and diving team also defeated St. Bonaventure and Navy to begin the year. Penn State defeated Navy, 196-104.

The West Virginia men’s swimming and diving team will face the Nittany Lions at 6 p.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 13. The women’s swimming and diving team will battle Penn State at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14.