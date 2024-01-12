MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will play host to Pittsburgh in the Backyard Brawl at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown on Saturday, Jan. 13.

“It’s great to start our championship season against Pitt,” head coach Vic Riggs said. “They have had an impressive fall. This meet should bring the best out of us with it being the swimming version of the Backyard Brawl.”

West Virginia returns to the pool for the first time since it hosted the Almost Heaven LC Open from Dec. 16-19. In the last meeting with Pitt, the men’s swimming and diving team (1-1, 1-0 Big 12) lost, 183-115. The women’s swimming and diving team (0-2, 0-1 Big 12) was defeated, 182-116.

Senior Danny Berlitz leads the men’s swimming team this season with 14 individual victories. He won three individual events at the WVU Invitational in November.

Freshman Trevor Hudson has been a spark for the Mountaineers, placing third in the 1,650-yard freestyle event at the WVU Invitational. Hudson has placed as high as second in two events this season – the 1,000-yard freestyle (9:25.67) and the 500-yard (4:33.29) freestyle against Cincinnati.

Sophomore Mia Cheatwood remains a strong presence in the water for West Virginia, winning eight events this year. She most recently won two events at the WVU Invitational – the 100-yard breaststroke (1:00.46) and the 200-yard breaststroke (2:10.60).

Freshman Chloe Hickman has also performed well for the Mountaineers, placing in the top three in four individual events this season. She most recently finished in third place in the 400-yard individual medley (4:23.12) at the WVU Invitational.

The meet will begin with diving at 12:30 p.m. and swimming at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park. Final results will be available on WVUsports.com.