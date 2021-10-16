WVU-TCU start time announced

When Neal Brown’s Mountaineers return to action on Saturday, they will do so under the lights in Fort Worth. Kickoff against the Horned Frogs is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.
FOX and ESPN used a 6-day selection for all Big 12 games on Oct. 23 and announced the start times after the conclusion of this week’s games. It will the second consecutive night game for the Horned Frogs. They fell at #4 Oklahoma on Saturday, 52-31. West Virginia was idle this weekend and this will be its second nightcap of the year. The first 7:30 p.m. ET kick came in Norman on Sept. 25.
The Mountaineers enter 2-4, the Horned Frogs 3-3.