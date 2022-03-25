The West Virginia University tennis team opened its first Big 12 road swing in Texas on Friday, March 25, as the Mountaineers fell, 5-2, to No. 75 TCU, at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center, in Fort Worth.

“We had mixed results on the courts,” Mountaineer coach Miha Lisac said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t fully stick with the game plan throughout the match and credit to TCU. They were more disciplined when it counted. We will continue to turn our focus to Sunday’s match against Texas Tech.”

West Virginia (7-10, 0-3 Big 12) fell behind, 1-0, after the Horned Frogs (10-8, 2-3 Big 12) claimed the doubles point.

No. 42 pair of freshman Camilla Bossi and junior Ting-Pei Chang dominated Aleska Cveticanin and Alisa Soloveva, 6-1, as WVU’s lone doubles win of the day.

In singles, the sophomore Momoko Nagato suffered the Mountaineers’ first loss to Jade Otway, 4-6, 1-6, before Bossi put West Virginia back on the board. Bossi topped Helena Marmont in two-straight sets, 6-4, 6-1, putting WVU down by one.

Freshman Kendall Kovick fell to the Horned Frogs’ Soloveva, 3-6, 2-6, leaving TCU one point away from clinching the match.

To keep West Virginia alive, freshman Tatiana Lipatova defeated Pascual, 6-4, 6-3, notching another singles point for the Mountaineers.

Mercedes Aristegui secured the match for the Horned Frogs with a, 7-5, 6-1, victory over senior Anastasiia Bovolskaia. Freshman Michaela Kucharova was down, 4-6, 4-5, before her match against Stevie Kennedy went unfinished.

Doubles Results

No. 42 Camilla Bossi/Ting-Pei Chang (WVU) def. Aleksa Cveticanin/Alisa Soloveva (TCU), 6-1

Mercedes Aristegui/Isabel Pascual (TCU) def. Momoko Nagato/Kendall Kovick (WVU), 6-3

Stevie Kennedy/Jade Otway (TCU) def. Anastasiia Bovolskaia/Tatiana Lipatova (WVU), 7-6(5)

Singles Results

Soloveva (TCU) def. Kovick (WVU), 6-3, 6-2

Aristegui (TCU) def. Bovolskaia (WVU), 7-5, 6-1

Otway (TCU) def. Nagato (WVU), 6-4, 6-1

Lipatova (WVU) def. Pascual (TCU), 6-4, 6-3

Bossi (WVU) def. Helena Narmont (TCU), 6-4, 6-1

Kennedy (TCU) vs. Michaela Kucharova (WVU), unfinished

Looking Ahead

The Mountaineers wrap up their weekend in the Lone Star State, on Sunday, March 27, with a matchup against No. 34 Texas Tech. Sunday’s match is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET, at the McLeod Tennis Center.

Keep up with West Virginia women’s tennis on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by following @WVUtennis.