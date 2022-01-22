WVU tennis falls to Penn State

The West Virginia University tennis team began the 2022 spring season on Friday evening, as the Mountaineers fell to the Nittany Lions, 5-2, at the Sarni Tennis Center in University Park, Pennsylvania.

“We are all disappointed with the results of the match, but I am extremely proud of how hard the team competed today,” Mountaineers assistant coach Jacob Eddins said. “They represented WVU and our program really well and showed a lot of grit and toughness despite some adversity.

We wanted to start this year with a tough test and we got just that. This is a great gauge for us to measure where we currently are and show us that we need to keep putting in the work to get where we want to be.”

Friday night’s competition began with doubles play, freshmen pair Michaela Kucharova and Camilla Bossi fell short to PSU’s Gabrielle O’Gorman and Sofiya Chekhlystova, 3-6.

The Nittany Lions claimed the doubles point after senior Anastasiia Bovolskaia and freshman Tatiana Lipatova fell to Olivia Ryan and Yvonna Zuffova, 2-6.

Junior Ting-Pei Chang and sophomore Momoko Nagato went toe-to-toe with Karly Friedland and Alexandra Nielson before the match went unfinished.

During singles play, Kucharova and Lipatova were the only two Mountaineer victories of the evening. Kucharova defeated Friedland in two-straight sets, 6-2, 6-3.

Lipatova battled it out with Nielson to take the win and earn her first collegiate victory. The freshman fell short in the first set, 3-6, to go head-to-head in the second, 7-6(5). Ultimately, Lipatova outlasted Nielson, 10-8, to take the match.

Nagato, Chang, Bovolskaia and Bossi all suffered losses to the Nittany Lions. Chang fought through three sets, but ultimately fell short to O’Gorman, 6-2, 3-6, 3-6.

Bossi also went to neck-to-neck with Lebedeva in three sets. After falling in the first set,2-6, the freshman battled her way back to claim the second, 6-1, and force a tie-breaker set. Lebedeva took the third and notched another win for the Nittany Lions, 10-6.

Nagato and Bovolskaia fell in two-straight sets. PSU’s Chekhlystova defeated Nagato, 6-1, 6-1, while Zuffova topped Bovolskaia, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles Results

Ting-Pei Chang/Momoko Nagato (WVU) v. Karly Friedland/Alexandra Nielsen (PSU), 4-3(unfinished)

Gabrielle O’Gorman/Sofiya Chekhlystova (PSU) def. Michaela Kucharova/Camilla Bossi (WVU), 6-3

Olivia Ryan/Yvonna Zuffova (PSU) def. Anastasiia Bovolskaia/Tatiana Lipatova (WVU), 6-2

Singles Results

Chekhlystova (PSU) def. Nagato (WVU), 6-1, 6-1

O’Gorman (PSU) def. Chang (WVU), 2-6, 6-3, 6-3

Zuffova (PSU) def. Bovoloskaia (WVU), 6-0, 6-0

Kucharova (WVU) def. Friedland (PSU), 6-2, 6-3

Lebedeva (PSU) def. Bossi (WVU), 6-2, 1-6, 10-6

Lipatova (WVU) def. Nielson (PSU), 3-6, 7-6(5), 10-8

Looking Ahead

West Virginia returns to action on Sunday, Jan. 30, in Cleveland, Ohio, as the Mountaineers take on Cleveland State.

Keep up with West Virginia women’s tennis on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by following @WVUtennis.