MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University tennis team was picked 12th out of 14 teams in the 2024 Big 12 Women’s Tennis Preseason Poll as announced by the conference on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

Oklahoma State was picked to finish first in the Big 12, earning eight first-place votes and totaling 161 points. Texas came in second with four first-place votes and 160 total points. Oklahoma earned one first-place vote and 148 points to be selected third.

Baylor, Texas Tech, Kansas and TCU were chosen to finish fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively.

UCF led the way for the four newcomers in the conference, as it was picked to finish fourth. BYU was picked to finish ninth, Cincinnati was picked to finish 13th and Houston was picked to finish 14th in the conference.

Kansas State and Iowa State were picked to finish 10th and 11th, respectively.

Oklahoma State (8) – 161 points Texas (4) – 160 points Oklahoma (1) – 148 points UCF – 126 points Baylor (1) – 111 points Texas Tech – 108 points Kansas – 103 points TCU – 78 points BYU – 66 points Kansas State – 64 points Iowa State – 46 points West Virginia – 44 points Cincinnati – 32 points Houston – 27 points

Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.

West Virginia will face Duquesne at 10 a.m. before facing Morgan State at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20, in Morgantown.