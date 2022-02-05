WVU tennis rallies to defeat William & Mary

The West Virginia University tennis team (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) began their weekend play in Virginia with a strong start on Saturday morning, with a 4-3 victory over William & Mary, at the McCormack-Nagelsen Tennis Center in Williamsburg.

“It was a good first match on the road for us, this weekend,” Mountaineer coach Miha Lisac said. “We found ourselves in a battle and the team responded well. We are looking forward to continuing the matches on the road tomorrow.”

Saturday morning competition began with doubles play, sophomore Momoko Nagato and junior Ting-Pei Chang fell to the Tribe’s Mila Saric and Hedda Gurholt, 2-6.

William & Mary claimed the doubles point after freshman duo Camilla Bossi and Kendall Kovick went toe-to-toe with Elisa Van Meeteren and Raffaela Alhach, but ultimately fell, 4-6.

Freshman pair Michaela Kucharova and Tatiana Lipatova battled it out with Ine Stange and Emma Fernard before the match went unfinished.

During singles play, in the No. 3 spot, Kovick dominated Van Meeteran to two-straight sets (6-3, 6-1) to earn the Mountaineers the first singles point of the match.

Next up, in the No. 4 slot, Kucharova got the job done against Alhach in two sets. The two went head-to-head in the first set, 6-4, before the freshman secured the win in the second, 6-0.

Continuing WVU’s win-streak, Lipatova defeated Fernald, 6-3, 7-5, before Nagato, in the No. 2 spot, fell to Gurholt, 7-5, 6-4.

Bossi battled through three sets against Stange to secure the match for the Mountaineers. The freshman took the first set, 6-2, before Stange claimed the second, 6-1. In the third set, Bossi and Stange went neck-and-neck, but was able to Bossi outlasted Stange, 7-5.

Wrapping up competition in Williamsburg, in the No. 1 singles slot, Chang went toe-to-toe against Saric, but ultimately fell short. After claiming the first set, 7-6, the junior fell in the second, 4-6. Saric claimed the match in the final set, 1-0(8).

With a 4-3 victory over the Tribe, the Mountaineers’ win earned them their first-ever dual-match victory over William & Mary.

Doubles Results

Mila Saric/Hedda Gurholt (W&M) def. Ting-Pei Chang/Momoko Nagato (WVU), 6-2

Elisa Van Meeteren/Raffaela Alhach (W&M) def. Camilla Bossi/Kendall Kovick, 6-4

Michaela Kucharova/Tatiana Lipatova (WVU) vs. Ine Stange/Emma Fernald, unfin.

Singles Results

Saric (W&M) def. Chang (WVU), 6-7, 6-4, 1-0(8)

Gurholt (W&M) def. Nagato (WVU), 7-5, 6-4

Kovick (WVU) def. Van Meeteren (W&M), 6-3, 6-1

Kucharova (WVU) def. Alhach (W&M), 6-4, 6-0

Bossi (WVU) def. Stange (W&M), 6-2, 1-6, 7-5

Lipatova (WVU) def. Fernald (W&M), 6-3, 7-5

Looking Ahead

West Virginia returns to action tomorrow, Sunday, Feb. 6, in Richmond, Va., as the Mountaineers take on VCU.

