MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team will host the Martha Thorn Invitational from Oct. 6-8, at the Mountaineer Tennis Courts in Morgantown.

Along with West Virginia, Louisville, Penn State, Maryland, James Madison and Duquesne, are set to compete at the invitational. Matches are expected to begin at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 6, at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, and at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8.

The Mountaineers recently competed in the Thunder in the Mountains on Sept. 22-24, in Charleston, West Virginia, collecting 18 wins during the three-day event.

The results will be updated on WVUsports.com after the match. If there is inclement weather, matches will be moved to Summit Tennis Academy.