WVU tennis travels to Charlottesville for Super Regionals

The West Virginia University tennis team is back on the road this weekend as they send five to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Atlantic Super Regionals in Charlottesville, Virginia, from October 22-25.

The University of Virginia is hosting ITA’s first ever Super Regional tournament, with all matches taking place at the Virginia Tennis Complex at the Boar’s Head Sports Club. Friday through Sunday will be main days of competition, with Monday, Oct. 25, serving as the Championship rounds.

Draws and tentative schedules will be posted and updated to the ITA website. For all matches played on the six main outdoor courts, live streaming will be available via PlaySight for fans to watch.

“It’s a quick turn-around for us this week traveling after hosting Martha Thorn Invitational this past weekend,” coach Miha Lisac said. “I like that we will be back on the courts soon and competing again. As a team we’re looking to improve and build towards the spring circuit and every day of competition is get us closer to that goal.”

West Virginia will send freshmen Kendall Kovick and Camilla Bossi, sophomores Ting-Pei Chang and Momoko Nagato and junior Penny Hsieh to compete at Super Regionals.

In Friday’s tournament opener, WVU is scheduled to begin in doubles. The undeafeated pair, Chang and Bossi are set to face Maryland’s Selma Cadar and Mary Brumfield, while Nagato and Hsieh are scheduled to play Old Dominion’s Marina Alcaide and Alexandra Viktorovich.



During the singles round of 32 on Friday, the Mountaineers are set to square off against the No.1 and No.2-seed. Momoko will go toe-to-toe with Virginia’s No.1-seed Natasha Subhash, while freshman Kendall Kovick plays ODU’s No.2-seed Yuliia Starodubtseva.



A full schedule of this weekend’s events can be found below.

2021 ITA Atlantic Super Regional Schedule (Oct. 22-25)

Friday, Oct. 22:

Rd. of 16 Doubles 8 game pro set starting at 9:00 am

Rd. of 32 Singles 2 out of 3 sets starting at 11:30 am

Singles back draw

Saturday, Oct. 23:

Rd. of 16 Singles 2 out of 3 sets starting at 8:30

Quarterfinals Singles 2 out of 3 sets starting at 12:00

Quarterfinal Doubles 8 game pro set at 3:00

Sunday, Oct. 24:

Semifinals Singles 2 out of 3 sets starting 10:00

Semifinals Doubles 2 out of 3 sets with 10-point breaker not before 1:00

Monday, Oct. 25:

Finals Singles 2 out of 3 sets starting at 10:00

Finals Doubles 2 out of 3 sets with 10-point breaker not before 1:00

A recap of each day’s tournament action will be available on WVUsports.com

Keep up with West Virginia women’s tennis on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by following @WVUtennis.