WVU-Texas series finale pushed back to 6 p.m.

Due to inclement weather in Austin, Texas, the series finale between WVU baseball and No. 2 Texas has been pushed back to a 6 p.m. ET start. It was originally schedule for 3:30 p.m. ET.

It is also the regular-season finale for the Mountaineers and Longhorns. West Virginia earned its highest-ranked win in program history when it came away with the 5-4 win in the series opener on Thursday night. Three Mountaineers hit a home run in that contest, but it was the home team that knocked them over the fence in game two. Texas notched three homers en route to the 14-3 win on Friday night. Kevin Brophy got WVU’s goose egg off the board with a three-run shot in the 7th inning. He and Paul McIntosh are now tied to the team lead with eight home runs apiece on the year.

The Mountaineers enter Saturday’s contest 23-24 overall, 8-15 in Big 12 Conference play.