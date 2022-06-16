Bob Huggins looks out at the court in game against Iowa State (PHOTO: Jamie Green)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The matchups are set for the 2023 Big 12/SEC Challenge.

West Virginia is one of five Big 12 teams hosting the nonconference matchup as it welcomes Auburn on Saturday, Jan. 28. This marks the fifth time the two programs will square off on the hardwood and just the second time they meet in Morgantown. The all-time series is split at 2-2.

The University City was the site of the first-ever meeting between the two and it took place in 1984, with Auburn taking a one-point victory over West Virginia. WVU cruised to a 75-58 win the following season at a neutral site. Auburn got revenge a year later with an 84-59 showing on its home court.

After those three consecutive contests, the next installment didn’t take place until the 2007-08 season. Bob Huggins’ squad won by 29 points in his first year as the head coach. It was the largest margin of victory in the series.

2023 Big 12/SEC Challenge

Auburn at West Virginia

Arkansas at Baylor

Ole Miss at Oklahoma State

Alabama at Oklahoma

Florida at Kansas State

Texas Tech at LSU

Iowa State at Missouri

TCU at Mississippi State

Kansas at Kentucky

Texas at Tennessee