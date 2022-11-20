MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia women’s basketball closed its homestand on Sunday with a 72-51 victory over Appalachian State at the WVU Coliseum.

WVU capitalized on a clear size advantage over Appalachian State as forward Kylee Blacksten led the game with 18 points. It was the third career double-figure game for the transfer junior from Colorado.

“I thought Kylee did a really good job of really trying to establish herself in the paint first and foremost,” said WVU coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “I think the first two home games we’ve seen Kylee want to shoot it from the arc…but we need her to be a presence inside.”

Despite the dominant result, WVU struggled to assert itself over Appalachian State early in the game. West Virginia made just six of its 23 shot attempts in the first quarter and led Appalachian State by just two points at its conclusion.

WVU got in a rhythm in the second quarter, making half its shots to take a nine-point lead into the locker room at halftime.

West Virginia struggled shooting the ball in the third quarter, but managed to force seven turnovers from Appalachian State. WVU took the ball away from the visitors 20 times and turned those turnovers into 21 points in the game.

Blacksten added 10 of her points after halftime and finished the game with an efficient 8-of-12 field goal mark. She added eight rebounds to WVU’s team total of 48, which edged Appalachian State’s 45.

Madisen Smith added 13 points for the Mountaineers and provided eight assists. Jayla Hemingway scored 11 and led WVU with nine boards.

Faith Alston was the lone Appalachian State player in double figures with 10 points, but struggled as she made just 25 percent of her shots.

“I think a lot of times, teams start really well on one end of the ball, then the other end has to come along,” Plitzuweit said. “So what we’re seeing is defensively, we’re farther ahead than we are offensively, but offensively we’re doing some really good things.”

West Virginia improves to 3-0 in the campaign as they prepare for a trip to Cancun, Mexico, where they will compete in the Cancun Challenge. WVU tips off on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET against Central Michigan at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. The Mountaineers then face NC State on Friday at 4 p.m.