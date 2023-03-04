MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — History, revenge and memories: West Virginia’s final regular season game had it all.

WVU’s seniors led the squad to an 89-81 victory over No. 11 Kansas State on Saturday as the Mountaineers earned their 600th win at the WVU Coliseum. The fifth-year duo of Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Erik Stevenson took the reins for the Mountaineers, combining for 47 of their team’s points.

The win could very well punch WVU’s ticket to the NCAA Tournament, as the Mountaineers were on the bubble in the hours leading up to the contest.

West Virginia dictated the tempo for much of the game and knocked K-State off-balance on defense, forcing 20 turnovers. That turned into 23 Mountaineer points, setting the host team apart from the Wildcats.

K-State got an early lead as it forced WVU to dig itself out of an 8-point hole in the opening minutes.

Matthews led the Mountaineers to take the lead just a few minutes later, and notched 14 points in the first half. At the break, WVU was ahead by two.

WVU pulled ahead in the second half as it punched the ball inside and got to the free throw line. Kedrian Johnson scored 12 of his 23 points in the game after halftime and 10 of those came from the free throw line.

To add a poetic ending, Stevenson went on another scoring tear in the second half, scoring 19 points with three 3-pointers. He led the game with 27 points.

Matthews finished with 20 points, shooting an efficient 9 for 11 from the field.

That duo adds another poetic chapter to their collective career which goes back to their AAU days in Washington. Coincidentally, Stevenson and Matthews concluded their high school careers against each other. (Stevenson was victorious in that meeting.)

The likely all-conference duo of Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnnson gave the Mountaineer defense fits, each scoring 23 points. Nowell, the Big 12’s leading assister, dished eight in the game.

The victory has some metaphoric implications for the Mountaineers, who started their conference season with a loss at the Wildcats’ Bramlage Coliseum. That started a five-game skid to open Big 12 play for WVU, but the team got it together to win seven of its next 15 games in the league.

West Virginia earns its coveted 18th win of the season with the victory. That number was identified by the Mountaineers earlier in the campaign as its target total for a tournament bid.

Based on the latest bracketology projections, it should be enough to earn WVU a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

WVU will either be the 7 or 8-seed in the Big 12 Tournament depending on the results of the Oklahoma State-Texas Tech clash in Lubbock. If the Red Raiders win, WVU will jump OSU for the 7-spot, but if the Cowboys win, WVU will shoot in at No. 8.

Regardless, the Mountaineers tip off their postseason on Wednesday in Kansas City, Mo.