WVU track and field competes in Raleigh Relays

The West Virginia University track and field team closed out competition at the Raleigh Relays, in Raleigh, North Carolina, at Paul Derr Track & Field Facility. The competition began on Thursday, March 25.

In all, WVU competed in two events on its final day of competition.

Saturday’s meet began with redshirt junior Hayley Jackson, who competed in the 800-meter race placing 56th with a time of 2:15.2. The Mountaineers then saw action in the 400-meter hurdle competition when junior Tessa Constantine placed seventh with a time of 14:86.

Thursday’s meet began with lone Mountaineer competitor, sophomore Erica Hegele. Hegele competed in the 100-meter hurdle competition placing 25th (14.86 m).

Friday’s competition began with junior Sada Wright’s 13th place showing in the discus throw with 41.71 meters. The Mountaineers then saw action in triple jump when junior Myesha Nott placed fifth with a 12.04 distance.

They were followed by freshman Abigale Mullings who tied for second place in high jump with a 1.70 meter showing to round out the Mountaineers field competition.

On the track, redshirt senior Candace Archer finished in 55th place in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:36.93.

The annual meet featured upwards of 70 competing universities.

