WVU track and field completes day one at Big 12 Championship

The Mountaineers began action at the 2021 Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships, in Manhattan, Kansas, on Friday.

Redshirt senior Antigone Archer and graduate student Olivia Hill both competed in the 10,000-meter race, placing 11th (36:22.20) and 12th (37:17.34), respectively.



The event continues on Saturday, with action set to begin at 11 a.m. ET. Sunday’s events are scheduled to commence at 2 p.m.



