WVU track and field concludes visit to Camel City Invitational

The West Virginia University track and field team earned a top-five finish on the final day of competition at the Camel City Invitational, held in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, at the JDL Fast Track Indoor Track and Field, on Saturday.

“It was fun watching the DMR reestablish themselves in the national rankings,” coach Sean Cleary said. “We are very happy with the way they ran in what has been their only opportunity to race this winter. Since this was a flat 200m track, the NCAA will recalculate our time as 11:09, which currently puts us as number 10 in the Country.”

The top 12 teams will qualify for the NCAA Championships.

Two athletes represented WVU at the Camel City Invitational. Freshman Jo-Lauren Keane paced the Mountaineers, finishing in fifth place in the women’s 800-meter run finishing in a time of 2:12.5. Classmate and junior Mikenna Vanderheyden registered a sixth-place finish on Saturday, in the women’s one-mile run with a 4:51.57 finishing time.

“Jo and Mikenna looked strong in their races today,” Cleary said. “We were looking for little tune-ups for the Big 12 Championships. I feel we will get what we needed out of the weekend.”



Next up for the Mountaineers is the 2021 Big 12 Indoor Championship, hosted by Texas Tech, on Feb. 26-27, at the Texas Tech Sports Performance Center, in Lubbock, Texas.



For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUXCTF on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.