MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University track and field team opens the 2024 indoor season on Saturday, Jan. 13 at the PSU Nittany Lion Challenge hosted by Penn State at the Multi-Sport Facility & Horace Ashenfelter III Indoor Track in University Park, Pennsylvania.

Saturday’s meet is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. ET, with the last event of the day at 5:20 p.m.

“The group is back in the routine of class and practice, so this opportunity comes at the perfect time,” WVU coach Sean Cleary said. “We look forward to seeing how winter break training went as we prepare for the season.”

Saturday marks the first of four trips to University Park for the Mountaineers during the 2024 indoor season.

West Virginia is one of 17 teams competing, including Bucknell, Duquesne, George Mason, Georgetown, Lock Haven, Loyola (Md.), Maryland, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Robert Morris, Saint Francis, Saint Joseph’s (Pa.), Syracuse, Temple, UMBC and Youngstown State.

In 2023, the squad saw action in eight regular season indoor meets along with two postseason competitions. West Virginia finished ninth at the 2023 Indoor Big 12 Championship while junior Ceili McCabe advanced onto the 2023 Indoor NCAA Championships to finish sixth in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 9:16.26, claiming All-America honors.