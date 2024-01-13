MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University track and field team kicked off the 2023-24 indoor season on Saturday, Jan.13 at the PSU Nittany Lion Challenge in University Park, Pennsylvania.

The day was highlighted by redshirt freshman Annishka McDonald, finishing second overall in the women’s high jump at 1.74 meters.

Freshman Kishay Rowe kicked off her collegiate career, finishing second in the women’s 600-meter with a 1.32:13 time, good enough for third on WVU’s indoor all-time list.

Redshirt sophomore Emily Bryce won her heat in the women’s mile run, finishing with a time of 5:05.69.

“Today was a nice way to start the indoor season,” WVU coach Sean Cleary said. “I was pleased with the effort of the group, watching Annishka open for WVU was a lot of fun. Kishay also had an impressive showing in her collegiate debut. We had multiple strong performances that should continue to improve as the weeks progress.”

Next up, West Virginia heads to the YSU Collegiate Invitational on Friday, Jan. 19. The meet is set to be held at the Watson and Tressel Training Site in Youngstown, Ohio and kicks off at 12 p.m. ET.