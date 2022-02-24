The West Virginia University track and field team travels to Ames, Iowa, for the 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championship, from Feb. 25-26.



The two-day championship at Iowa State’s Lied-Recreation Facility is set to begin on Friday, Feb. 25, with field and running events commencing at 4 p.m. The championship concludes on Saturday, Feb. 26, as field events are set to begin at 1 p.m., followed by running events at 2:30 p.m. ET.



A broadcast of the championship will be available on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, and live results from the meet can be found on PTTiming.com. Fans can visit Big12Sports.com to find live result links, meet schedules, broadcast information and more.



At the 2020 Big 12 Indoor Championship, West Virginia registered a total of eight All-Big 12 honors. The Mountaineers placed eighth overall, while Texas was named Big 12 women’s indoor team champions.

The WVU distance medley relay team of then-junior Hayley Jackson, junior Tessa Constantine, redshirt freshman Ceili McCabe and freshman Jo-Lauren Keane took first place and crossed the finish line in a time of 11:21.35.

Jackson led the way in second place for the Mountaineers in the mile run. She finished in a time of 4:57.10. Then-junior McKenna Vanderheyden took third in the 1,000-meter in a time of 2:48.16. Additionally, McCabe placed second in the 3,000-meter, in a time of 9:25.32.



Last time out, WVU concluded the regular season at the Penn State Tune-Up and the JDL DMR Invitational on Feb. 18. The distance medley relay team earned a 12th place ranking in the NCAA after competition at the JDL Invitational. The team of redshirt senior Hayley Jackson, sophomore Cassandra Williamson, sophomore Jo-Lauren Keane and redshirt sophomore Ceili McCabe participated in the JDL DMR race, finishing seventh in a time of 11:06.9.

Additionally, at Penn State, redshirt junior Malina Mitchell placed second in the unseeded mile run, in a time of 5:20.89. She was followed by sophomore Maria Kaylor, who placed fourth in the second mile run of the day, with a time of 4:59.13, while junior Katelyn Caccamo placed fourth in the pole vault competition with a height of 3.46 meters.



For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUXCTF on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.