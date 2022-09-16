MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — The West Virginia University women’s soccer team concludes its nonconference slate on the road, as it travels to Washington, D.C., to take on Georgetown on Saturday, Sept. 17. Kickoff at GU’s Shaw Field is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Saturday’s match will be broadcast live on FloFC, while live stats also are available at WVUsports.com.

The contest marks the 26th all-time meeting between West Virginia and Georgetown, as the Mountaineers hold a 16-6-3 advantage in the series. WVU and Georgetown have met as ranked foes in four of the last five regular-season matches, dating back to 2016.

The two teams first met in WVU’s inaugural season on Oct. 9, 1996, with the Mountaineers defeating Georgetown at home, 1-0. In last season’s contest, the squads battled to a scoreless draw in double overtime in Morgantown on Sept. 9, 2021.

Senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey leads the Big 12 Conference in shutouts (5) and save percentage (0.882), while she sits No. 5 and No. 24 nationally in those respective categories. Additionally, the Ottawa, Ontario, native also ranks second in the league and No. 24 nationally in goals against average (0.500).

In its last matchup, WVU played to a 0-0 draw with Bucknell in Morgantown on Sept. 11. The Mountaineers took 13 shots and placed six of them on goal but couldn’t put the pieces together to find the back of the net. Massey did her part in saving the shutout, stopping three Bison shots on goal. West Virginia outshot Bucknell, 13-6, including a 6-3 advantage in shots on goal and a 3-1 edge in corner kicks.

Dave Nolan is in his 19th season at the helm of the Georgetown women’s soccer program, boasting 243 career wins. He has led the team to 10 straight NCAA Tournaments and two College Cup semifinal appearances. The Hoyas are 3-1-3 so far this season, coming off a 3-0 win over William & Mary on Sept. 11.

Freshman forward Henley Tippens leads the team with five goals, and senior Gia Vicari paces the squad with three assists on the season. Freshman goalkeeper Cara Martin leads the Hoyas in goal with 17 saves a 0.684 save percentage.

For more information on the Mountaineers, follow @WVUWomensSoccer on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.