WVU Travels to NCAA East Prelims

Four members of the West Virginia University track and field team have qualified for the 2021 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field East Preliminary Round, from May 26-29, in Jacksonville, Florida.

Redshirt junior Hayley Jackson, juniors Katherine Dowie and Peter-Gay McKenzie, as well as redshirt freshman Ceili McCabe are set to represent the Mountaineers at the four-day, regional meet at North Florida’s Hodges Stadium.

The competition commences with men’s events on Wednesday, May 26, at 1:30 p.m. ET. Women’s events will begin on Thursday, May 27, at 1:30 p.m. ET. The men will continue action on Friday, May 28 at 1:00 p.m. ET and the women will close out the competition on Saturday, May 29 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

On Thursday, McKenzie will participate in the long jump competition at 3:00 p.m., before Jackson participates in the 1,500 meters first round at 6:30 p.m.



The 1,500 meters quarterfinal is scheduled for Saturday at 5:45 p.m. To qualify, Jackson must finish in the top five of her heat in Thursday’s first round or register one of the next four fastest times out of the four total heats. She will be followed by Dowie and McCabe in the 3,000 meter steeplechase on Saturday, at 6:10 p.m.



Fans can follow along with the Mountaineers all weekend long by visiting the meet’s live results, presented by NCAA.com. Live coverage of all four days of the meet will also be available.



Jackson, who last ran in the 2019 East Prelims is set to make her second career appearance, while Dowie, McCabe and McKenzie will make their regional debut.



McCabe enters the event ranked No. 1 in the Big 12 and No. 30 nationally in the 3,000 meter steeplechase with a top time of 9:58.62 at the Mountaineer Twilight, on May 1, in Morgantown, West Virginia. The time was good for an outdoor school record.

The Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada native, is coming off of a first-place, gold medal performance at the 2021 Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championship, on May 15, in Manhattan Kansas. McCabe’s winning time of 10:08.69 ranks fifth-place in outdoor program history.

Dowie ranks No. 3 in the Big 12 in the 3,000 meter steeplechase and No. 68 in the nation.

The Carisbrook, Victoria, Australia native qualified for this year’s regional meet after recording a season-best time of 10:15.75 at the Mountaineer Twilight, on May 1, in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Last week, at the Big 12 Championship, Dowie had an All-Big 12 performance in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a fifth place finish in 10:32.23.



Jackson ran a season-best time of 4:21.92 in the 1,500 meters at the EKU Twilight, on April 16, in Richmond, Kentucky good for No. 7 in the Big 12.



The Lusby, Maryland native had an All-Big 12 performance and a seventh-place podium finish in the 1,500-meter race (4:32.33) at the Big 12 Championship.



McKenzie is set to compete in the long jump competition in Jacksonville.

The Clarendon, Jamaica native tallied a career-best mark 6.14 meters in the event at the Virginia Challenge on April 16, earning a sixth-place finish. The distance ranks No. 16 in the Big 12 and No. 42 in the region entering the NCAA East Preliminary Round.



Qualifiers out of the East and West Regions who place in the top 12 in their events will advance to the NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships, from June 9-12, in Eugene, Oregon.