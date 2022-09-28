The West Virginia University volleyball team begins its first Big 12 Conference road trip in 2022 with a match against TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday, Sept. 29, at the TCU Student Recreation Center. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Thursday’s match will be streamed on Big 12 Now. Live stats for the match can be found on WVUsports.com.

Thursday marks the 22nd all-time meeting between the Mountaineers (6-7, 0-1 Big 12) and the Horned Frogs (6-7, 1-1 Big 12), with the series beginning in 2009. TCU leads the all-time series, 13-8. West Virginia’s last match against TCU ended in victory for the Mountaineers in Fort Worth on Nov. 27, 2021, taking the match, 3-1.

Junior libero Skye Stokes enters Thursday’s contest after being named the Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Sept. 27. Stokes tallied a conference-leading 31 digs against Texas Tech on Sept. 24, to earn the award.

Fifth-year senior outside hitter Adrian Ell comes into the match leading WVU in kills (158). The Cincinnati, Ohio, native put up a triple-double in her last outing against TTU on Sept. 24, with 24 kills, 15 assists and ten digs. The 24 kills were good enough to set a WVU career high.

Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller starts the road trip leading the Mountaineers in service aces (17), while she is second on the team in kills (147). Miller notched her fifth double-double of the campaign in her most recent match on Sept. 24, against Texas Tech.

Redshirt freshman setter Kamiah Gibson leads WVU in assists (352). She also is tied for third in service aces (13).

Of note, West Virginia leads the Big 12 in opponent service aces per set (1.04) and ranks second in the conference in service aces per set (1.67).



For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUVolleyball on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.