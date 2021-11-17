WVU volleyball closes out home slate

The West Virginia University volleyball team (17-7, 6-6 Big 12) closes out its fall slate hosting Texas Tech at the WVU Coliseum, in Morgantown, West Virginia, for a pair of matches on Nov. 18-19. Thursday’s match will begin at 5 p.m. ET, followed by Friday’s match at 6 p.m. Both matches will be televised on ESPN+.

“Big week for us,” coach Reed Sunahara said. “We have Texas Tech here, and also it is senior weekend on Friday. You know we are looking forward to it.”

The Mountaineers and the Red Raiders meet for the 21st time since 1985. Texas Tech leads the all-time series, 11-9. In its last meeting, WVU beat TTU in four sets on Sept. 25, 2020.

Looking back to last week, West Virginia swept Howard, 3-0, on Nov. 12, in Washington D.C. at Burr Gymnasium. The Mountaineers took the match from the Bison in set scores of 25-12, 25-12 and 25-23. WVU finished the match hitting a season-best .402 with 45 kills and six team blocks. Additionally, the Mountaineers recorded eight service aces.

West Virginia was led by two Mountaineers who tallied double-digit scores, including fifth-year senior Athena Ardila, who recorded a season-high 11 kills, and senior setter Lacey Zerwas who recorded 30 assists. Zerwas also recorded a career-high six service aces.

Texas Tech is coming off a bye week following action at TCU on Nov. 5-6. The Red Raiders obtained their first series sweep to the season against the Horned Frogs. Texas Tech held TCU to a hitting percentage of .095 in the two matches.

WVU’s match on Thursday will be the annual canned food drive match to benefit WVU’s student food pantry, The RACK. Any fan who brings a canned food item to donate will receive $3 admission to the contest.

Friday’s match is presented by Coca-Cola. It will be Senior Day, as WVU will celebrate their seniors’ careers following the match’s conclusion. The seniors include Ardila, fifth-year libero and defensive specialist Alexa Hasting, senior outside hitter Kristin Lux, fifth-year senior middle blocker Briana Lynch, senior outside hitter Natali Petrova, redshirt junior defensive specialist Marielena Somoza, redshirt senior defensive specialist Alison Thomas and Zerwas.

Friday’s match will also be Alumni Day, and the Mountaineers will honor former volleyball athletes in attendance.

Additionally, the first 250 fans in attendance on Friday will receive a rally towel courtesy of Coca-Cola. The match will also be the final Friday night Happy Hour of the season.

In accordance with the updated WVU policy effective Oct. 21, Mon. County Health Department and CDC guidelines, those who are not vaccinated will be expected to wear a mask properly above the nose while inside the WVU Coliseum with the exception of when eating and drinking.

As the Coliseum will return to normal operations, WVU strongly encourages all fans to be vaccinated. A COVID-19 vaccination is the single-most important and successful tool to protect fans from the virus and its many variants. Increased vaccination rates, coupled with proven preventative measures such as masks, physical distancing, self-symptom monitoring, COVID-19 testing and good personal hygiene (e.g., hand washing and hand sanitizer), are the proven tools fans can use to fight COVID-19 and the spread of the disease to others.

All fans should self-evaluate prior to the event or before arriving at the WVU Coliseum. Fans who might be sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should stay home and contact a physician.

The athletics department, in conjunction with local, state and University officials will continue monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and make changes to the WVU Coliseum protocols, if needed, based on current health conditions.

