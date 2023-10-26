WVU volleyball (9-14, 2-8 Big 12) lost its second-straight match in a three-set loss to No. 14 Kansas (15-4, 6-3 Big 12) in Lawrence Thursday night.

Outside hitter Hailey Green provided most of the WVU offensive production in the first set with six kills on a .455 hit rate, but the Mountaineers dropped the opening frame 25-17. Each team had nine errors in the set, but Kansas’ hit percentage of .310 outlasted WVU’s (.179).

The Jayhawks rolled right into the second set with a 25-15 victory. WVU had eight attack errors and trailed the entire set.

WVU earned its first lead of the match in the third set, but Kansas rallied to a 25-19 win to complete the three-set sweep.

Green led WVU with 14 kills 14.5 points and a .226 hit rate. Libero Camilla Covas led the way for the Mountaineers in digs with 10. Lauren DeLo’s 29 assists were a team-high.

The Mountaineers will stay in Kansas for a second game against the Jayhawks Friday night at 7:30 pm. ET.