For the sixth consecutive year, the West Virginia University volleyball team was named as a recipient of the United States Marine Corps (USMC) and the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award for the 2021-22 season.



The Mountaineers were one of 1,213 high school and collegiate teams earning the accolade.



Several individuals have accrued academic awards for WVU this season. Nine Mountaineers earned a spot on the 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Volleyball Teams, including six first-team members. Alexa Hasting and Lacey Zerwas earned their awards with 4.0 grade point averages.



The award, which was initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that displayed excellence in the classroom during the school year by maintaining at least a 3.30 cumulative team GPA on a 4.0 scale or a 4.10 cumulative team GPA on a 5.0 scale for the entire year.



The USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award is the single largest award offered by quantity of schools, players and coaches honored.



For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUVolleyball on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.