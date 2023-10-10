MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team travels to Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday, Oct. 11 for a weeknight matchup against UCF. Wednesday’s match is set for a 7 p.m. ET, start at The Venue at UCF.

The match will be broadcast live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, while live stats are available at WVUsports.com.

Wednesday’s match marks the second meeting between the Mountaineers and Knights, with the last match resulting in a 3-0 win for West Virginia in 1988.

Last time out, West Virginia fell in a pair of matches to Houston on the road on Oct. 6 and 7. Sophomore outside hitter Bailey Miller led the squad with 21 kills on the weekend. Freshman middle blocker Emma Beretich combined for eight total blocks, leading West Virginia’s defense.

Green leads the squad with 243 kills on the season, followed by outside hitter Bailey Miller with 191. Redshirt senior Lauren DeLo has added 625 assists this season. On the defensive end, fifth year libero Camilla Covas has collected 236 digs, while sophomore middle blocker Tierney Jackson leads the way with 52 blocks.

West Virginia leads the Big 12 Conference in team kills, collecting 847 this season.

Green ranks 44th nationally in total kills and second in the Big 12 with 243 kills on the year. Additionally, DeLo ranks 46th nationally in total assists and first in the Big 12 with 625 assists this season.

Defensively, Covas ranks fourth in the conference and 158th in the nation with 236 total digs.