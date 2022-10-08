MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia volleyball’s tough season continued on Saturday as the Mountaineers fell in straight sets to the 17th-ranked Baylor Lady Bears, 25-12, 25-9, 25-23.

The Mountaineers were soundly beaten in the first two sets of the contest before competing for the third set. WVU has now lost three straight matches in straight sets.

“We didn’t help ourselves in the first two sets. We made a lot of mistakes and gave them a lot of easy points,” Sunahara said. “I don’t know what was going on, I thought we would settle down but we didn’t settle down until the third set.”

Sunahara has looked for his team to cut down on mistakes and improve its ball control throughout the season. This match was a new low, however, as the Mountaineers registered their first negative hitting percentage since 2018.

The coach has also hunted for consistency from his youthful team, something he said it started to build in the third set.

“The positive is at least they’re battling and they’re learning,” Sunahara said. “It’s going to take some time, but as coaches we want the time to speed up and keep getting better so my job is to keep teaching them and I have to be patient that they are young and inexperienced, but the good thing is they’re gaining experience as they play.”

The defeat is WVU’s fifth straight loss to open Big 12 play as the Mountaineers attempt to rebuild after their historic 2021 campaign. The Lady Bears improve to 4-1 in the league after winning their third consecutive match.

The Mountaineers travel for their next match as they face Iowa State on Wednesday. First serve is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at the Cyclones’ James H. Hilton Coliseum.