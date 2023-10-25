MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team travels to Lawrence, Kansas, on Oct. 26 and 27, for a pair of matches against the No. 14 Kansas Jayhawks. Both matches will be held at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena and are slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

The match will be broadcast live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, while live stats are available at WVUsports.com.

Last time out, West Virginia split a two-game series at home with Cincinnati. The Mountaineers grabbed the first match, 3-2, on Thursday, Oct. 19, followed by a 3-2 win by the Bearcats on Friday, Oct. 20.

Thursday and Friday’s match will mark the 25th and 26th meetings between the Mountaineers and Jayhawks, dating back to 1999. Kansas grabbed the last match, 3-0, on Nov. 12, 2022. West Virginia picked up its last win over KU, 3-1, on Nov. 5, 2021.

Junior outside hitter Hailey Green leads the team with 306 kills, followed by sophomore outside hitter Bailey Miller with 249. Redshirt senior setter Lauren DeLo has collected 798 assists this season and leads the Big 12 Conference in total assists. Fifth-year libero Camilla Covas totals 306 digs and 3.73 digs per set. Sophomore middle blocker Tierney Jackson leads the Mountaineers with 63 total blocks.