The West Virginia University volleyball team (6-6) opens Big 12 Conference play, as the squad welcomes Texas Tech (11-2) to the WVU Coliseum on Sept. 24. First serve is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVUGAME or at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the Gold Gate of the WVU Coliseum. All tickets are general admission. Tickets available for purchase online are $5 for adults and $3 for groups of ten or more. Tickets for WVU students are free with a valid WVU student I.D.

All home Big 12 matches will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Live streaming and live stats for this weekend’s matches can be found on WVUsports.com.

Saturday’s match is presented by WVU Medicine and will be the annual Gold Rush match. All fans are encouraged to wear gold. The Mountaineers are giving away 500 gold rally towels as part of the promotion. Saturday’s contest also will be the Lace Up 4 Pediatric Cancer match, where the team will dawn gold shoelaces courtesy of WVU Medicine. The match is also Mountaineer Kids Club t-shirt pickup day.

This match marks the 21st meeting between the Mountaineers and the Red Raiders since 2012. Texas Tech leads the all-time series 13-9. West Virginia’s last win over the Red Raiders came in Lubbock, Texas, on Sept. 25, 2020, taking the match, 3-1.

Fifth-year senior outside hitter Adrian Ell comes into Big 12 play leading WVU in kills (134). The Cincinnati, Ohio, native also is second on the team in assists (102) and service aces (13).

Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller starts Big 12 competition on the back of being named the MVP of the Mountaineer Invitational. She leads the Mountaineers in service aces (15), while she is second on the team in kills (128).

Redshirt freshman setter Kamiah Gibson leads WVU in assists (323). She also is tied for third in service aces (12). Junior libero Skye Stokes leads West Virginia with 150 digs and is tied with Gibson in service aces (12).

Of note, West Virginia ranks second in the Big 12 in service aces per set with 1.70. Additionally, WVU is sixth in the Big 12 in digs per set (12.67) and opponent hitting percentage (.186).



