MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team opens home play on Thursday, Sept. 14 through Friday, Sept. 15 serving as host for the Mountaineer Invitational, at the WVU Coliseum.

The Mountaineers kick off the tournament on Thursday morning at 10 a.m. ET against Old Dominion. The match will feature Donuts and Digs, with the first 100 fans receiving a donut and coffee to kickstart their day.

West Virginia faces North Dakota State for the first time in program history on Thursday night at 7 p.m. The match will feature a 2023 Schedule Poster Giveaway and will offer free admission to WVU Faculty and Staff with valid WVU identification.

The Mountaineers conclude the tournament on Friday night, facing off against Robert Morris. First serve is slated for 6 p.m.

West Virginia returns home at the 4-5 mark, after a weekend in Hamilton, New York at the Colgate Ellis Rowland Invitational. The Mountaineers defeated Cornell in a four-set match on Friday, Sept. 8 and swept up Albany in three sets on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Thursday and Friday evening’s matches will feature a weeknight happy hour, select concession items will be half off one hour prior to the matches start time and will last until first serve.

Junior outside hitter Hailey Green leads the team in kills, collecting 129 so far this season. Green and redshirt senior Camilla Covas were named to the Colgate Ellis Rowland Memorial Tournament All-Tournament team last weekend.

West Virginia ranks 49th nationally in kills per set, posting 13.47.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU-GAME or at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the Gold Gate of the WVU Coliseum. All tickets are general admission. Tickets available for purchase online are $5 for adults and $3 for groups of 10 or more. Tickets for WVU students are free with a valid WVU student I.D. Non-WVU matches will offer free admission.

All home matches will be streamed on ESPN+. Live streaming and live stats for this weekend’s matches can be found on WVUsports.com.