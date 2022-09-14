The West Virginia University volleyball team opens its home slate, playing host to the Mountaineer Invitational, a three-match tournament from Sept. 15-16 at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVUGAME, or at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the Gold Gate of the WVU Coliseum. All tickets are general admission. Tickets available for purchase online are $5 for adults and $3 for groups of ten or more. Tickets for WVU students are free with a valid WVU student I.D.

The Mountaineer Invitational will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Live streaming and live stats for this weekend’s matches can be found on WVUsports.com.

WVU (3-6) opens play with a doubleheader on Thursday, Sept. 15, against Merrimack (2-5) at 12:30 p.m. ET, and Binghamton (7-2) at 7 p.m.

West Virginia takes on Merrimack for the first time in program history, while the Mountaineers face the Bearcats for the third occasion. WVU has won its previous two matches against Binghamton, both by a score of 3-0.

Thursday’s 12:30 p.m. matchup against Merrimack will be Digs and Dogs Day. The first 100 fans in attendance will receive a voucher for a free hot dog and soft drink, redeemable at the concession stand. The first Weeknight Happy Hour of the season will be from 6-7 p.m., prior to the match against Binghamton, with all beverages being half price.

Thursday’s matches also will be the first chance for fans to pick up the 2022 WVU volleyball schedule poster.

West Virginia takes on Delaware State (8-2) on Friday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m. to complete the two-day tournament.

The match marks just the second time WVU has taken on the Hornets, while the first match took place on Sept. 11, 2004, and ended with a 3-0 WVU victory.

Friday’s finale will be another Weeknight Happy Hour from 5-6 p.m., and fans will have the opportunity to enter to win a set of four tickets to the WVU vs. Towson football game on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Fifth-year senior outside hitter Adrian Ell comes into the Mountaineer Invitational leading WVU in kills (100) and service aces (11). The Cincinnati, Ohio, native also is second on the team in assists (86), third in blocks (22) and fourth in digs (59).

Redshirt freshman setter Kamiah Gibson leads WVU in assists (219). She also is tied for third in service aces (7) and is fifth in digs (37) and blocks (14).

Of note, West Virginia ranks fifth in the Big 12 in service aces per set with 1.47. Additionally, WVU is sixth in the Big 12 in digs per set (12.29) and blocks per set (2.44).

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUVolleyball on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.