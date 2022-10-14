The West Virginia University volleyball team opens a two-match homestand against Chicago State at the WVU Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 15. First serve is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU-GAME or at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the Gold Gate of the WVU Coliseum. All tickets are general admission. Tickets available for purchase online are $5 for adults and $3 for groups of 10 or more. Tickets for WVU students are free with a valid WVU student I.D.

The match will be available for streaming on ESPN+. Live streaming and live stats for this weekend’s match can be found on WVUsports.com.

Saturday’s match is Youth Cheer Day and the RACK Canned Food Drive at the WVU Coliseum. Fans are encouraged to bring a canned good as part of the promotion.

This match marks the first meeting between the Mountaineers (6-12, 0-6 Big 12) and the Cougars (5-11).

WVU had a collection of season highs in its last match against Iowa State on Oct. 12. Junior libero Skye Stokes tallied 36 digs, the most in one match throughout the 2022-23 Big 12 Conference season.

Fifth-year senior outside hitter Adrian Ell set season highs in assists and digs, with 25 and 16, respectively. The 25 assists were good for a WVU career best. Fellow outside hitter, freshman Bailey Miller, set her collegiate best in digs with 17. She also added 54 attacks and four blocks, both good to tie her collegiate best.

Freshman outside hitter Quincy Coyle set career highs with 13 kills and 37 attacks.

Ell comes into the match leading WVU in kills (201). The Cincinnati, Ohio, native also is second on the team in assists (151) and service aces (17).

Miller begins the homestand leading the Mountaineers in service aces (19), while she is second on the team in kills (199). Redshirt freshman setter Kamiah Gibson leads WVU in assists (480) and also is third in service aces (16). Stokes leads the team in digs (238).

Of note, West Virginia ranks third in the Big 12 in opponent kills per set (11.44) and opponent assists per set (10.70).