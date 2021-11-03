WVU volleyball returns to Morgantown to host Kansas

The West Virginia University volleyball team (14-7, 4-6 Big 12) hosts Kansas (12-9, 4-6 Big 12) for a two-match series, in Morgantown, West Virginia, at the WVU Coliseum, from Nov. 4-5.

Thursday’s match will begin at 6 p.m. ET, followed by Friday’s match at 3 p.m. Both matches will be televised on ESPNU.

Live stats and video for both matches can be found on WVUsports.com.



“We are looking forward to this week being on national television twice,” said coach Reed Sunahara. “That is a great thing. We are playing a great opponent in Kansas.”

West Virginia and Kansas meet for the 21st time since 1999. The Jayhawks lead the all-time series, 16-4. In its last meeting, WVU beat KU in five sets on Oct. 10, 2020.

Looking back, West Virginia split a two-match series with Iowa State in Ames, Iowa, from Oct. 30-31, at Hilton Coliseum. on Saturday evening, the Cyclones took the match from the Mountaineers in set scores of 25-21, 25-20, 21-25 and 26-24. WVU finished the match hitting .140 with 54 kills and six team blocks.

On Sunday, the Mountaineers beat the Cyclones in set scores of 25-18, 21-25, 25-18 and 25-21. West Virginia finished the match hitting .166 with 54 kills and 13 team blocks. The squad tallied nine total service aces on the weekend.

Kansas last saw action in a split two-match series with Oklahoma, from Oct. 29-30. The Jayhawks fell to the Sooners in five sets on Friday, then rallied and beat OU on Saturday in four sets.

Thursday’s match against Kansas will be presented by United Bank and will be the final Dollar Night of the season.



Friday’s match will be another Friday night Happy Hour.

In accordance with the updated WVU policy effective Oct. 21, Mon. County Health Department and CDC guidelines, those who are not vaccinated will be expected to wear a mask properly above the nose while inside the WVU Coliseum with the exception of when eating and drinking.

As the Coliseum will return to normal operations WVU strongly encourages all fans to be vaccinated. A COVID-19 vaccination is the single-most important and successful tool to protect fans from the virus and its many variants. Increased vaccination rates, coupled with proven preventative measures such as masks, physical distancing, self-symptom monitoring, COVID-19 testing and good personal hygiene (e.g., hand washing and hand sanitizer), are the proven tools fans can use to fight COVID-19 and the spread of the disease to others.

All fans should self-evaluate prior to the event or before arriving at the WVU Coliseum. Fans who might be sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should stay home and contact a physician.

The athletics department, in conjunction with local, state and University officials will continue monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and make changes to the WVU Coliseum protocols, if needed, based on current health conditions.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVU Volleyball on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.