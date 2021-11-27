WVU volleyball sweeps weekend at TCU

The West Virginia University volleyball team closed out its regular season beating TCU on Saturday evening, in Fort Worth, Texas, at Schollmaier Arena. The Mountaineers (19-9, 8-8 Big 12) took the match from the Horned Frogs (8-18, 2-14 Big 12) in set scores of 25-21, 25-18, 16-25 and 25-19.

For the second time in program history, WVU finished the season 8-8 in the Big 12 Conference, marking the best conference program finish in Mountaineer history. Last season the squad also finished 8-8 in the conference.

“It was a big win for us tonight,” coach Reed Sunahara said. “Getting two wins in a row is huge. I am proud of our players and of our girls who battled tonight. They followed the game plan. You know, the third set got a little dicey, but they rebounded and never let up. They overcame adversity and pulled out a win. Again, I am proud of them. Hopefully, the NCAA committee sees good things in West Virginia and we get our names called.”

West Virginia was led by fifth-year outside hitter Adrian Ell who recorded her 11th double-double of the season and second on the weekend. Ell recorded a match-high 20 kills, along with 10 digs.

Additionally, five Mountaineers tallied double-digit scores, including senior setter Lacey Zerwas, who recorded 41 assists.

Senior outside hitter Natali Petrova tallied 18 digs to tie her season bet, while fifth-year senior libero Alexa Hasting recorded 15 digs. Sophomore outside hitter Skye Stokes also recorded 11 digs.

With 12 kills, fifth-year senior middle blocker Briana Lynch rounded out Mountaineers tallying double-digit scores.

Overall, WVU finished the match hitting .245, with 58 kills and six team blocks.

TCU opened set one with a kill, but WVU answered back with three points of its own to take the lead. West Virginia went up 8-3, and TCU called an early timeout. The Horned Frogs used a 3-0 scoring run to come within one point of the Mountaineers, 11-10. TCU tied the set 13-13, and the teams traded points. The Horned Frogs took the lead, 16-15, but Mountaineers used a 4-0 scoring run to take back the lead. The teams traded points nearing the end of the set, and TCU brought the score within one point, 21-20. WVU then used a 3-0 scoring run to take set one, 25-21.

Ell opened set two with a kill, and the Mountaineers took an early 11-3 lead. The teams traded a few points and scoring runs, but WVU held the lead to set point, 24-18. The Mountaineers took set two, 25-18.

TCU took the first point, but WVU took the lead, 4-2. TCU came back and took the lead, 5-4. The teams traded continued to trade the lead. TCU called a timeout after a 3-0 scoring run from WVU, who held the lead, 10-9. Following the timeout, TCU took a 12-11 lead. The Horned Frogs held the lead, 15-12, and forced a Mountaineer timeout. The teams traded points following the timeout. TCU used a 7-0 scoring run to bring the score to set point, 24-15. WVU held on for one more point, but TCU took set three, 25-16.

Lux opened set four with a kill. WVU took a 5-3 lead, but TCU tied the set. The Mountaineers used an 8-1 scoring run to go up 15-7. From there, TCU used a few scoring runs to come within five points of WVU, 23-18. Ultimately, the Mountaineers took set four and the match, 25-19.

Next up, West Virginia awaits its NCAA Tournament fate with the women’s volleyball selection show on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET, on NCAA.com.

