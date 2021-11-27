WVU volleyball sweeps weekend at TCU

by: Lindsay Auld, WVU Athletics

The West Virginia University volleyball team closed out its regular season beating TCU on Saturday evening, in Fort Worth, Texas, at Schollmaier Arena. The Mountaineers (19-9, 8-8 Big 12) took the match from the Horned Frogs (8-18, 2-14 Big 12) in set scores of 25-21, 25-18, 16-25 and 25-19. 

For the second time in program history, WVU finished the season 8-8 in the Big 12 Conference, marking the best conference program finish in Mountaineer history. Last season the squad also finished 8-8 in the conference. 

“It was a big win for us tonight,” coach Reed Sunahara said. “Getting two wins in a row is huge. I am proud of our players and of our girls who battled tonight. They followed the game plan. You know, the third set got a little dicey, but they rebounded and never let up. They overcame adversity and pulled out a win. Again, I am proud of them. Hopefully, the NCAA committee sees good things in West Virginia and we get our names called.” 

West Virginia was led by fifth-year outside hitter Adrian Ell who recorded her 11th double-double of the season and second on the weekend. Ell recorded a match-high 20 kills, along with 10 digs.  

Additionally, five Mountaineers tallied double-digit scores, including senior setter Lacey Zerwas, who recorded 41 assists.  

Senior outside hitter Natali Petrova tallied 18 digs to tie her season bet, while fifth-year senior libero Alexa Hasting recorded 15 digs. Sophomore outside hitter Skye Stokes also recorded 11 digs.  

With 12 kills, fifth-year senior middle blocker Briana Lynch rounded out Mountaineers tallying double-digit scores. 

Overall, WVU finished the match hitting .245, with 58 kills and six team blocks. 

TCU opened set one with a kill, but WVU answered back with three points of its own to take the lead. West Virginia went up 8-3, and TCU called an early timeout. The Horned Frogs used a 3-0 scoring run to come within one point of the Mountaineers, 11-10. TCU tied the set 13-13, and the teams traded points. The Horned Frogs took the lead, 16-15, but Mountaineers used a 4-0 scoring run to take back the lead. The teams traded points nearing the end of the set, and TCU brought the score within one point, 21-20. WVU then used a 3-0 scoring run to take set one, 25-21. 

Ell opened set two with a kill, and the Mountaineers took an early 11-3 lead. The teams traded a few points and scoring runs, but WVU held the lead to set point, 24-18. The Mountaineers took set two, 25-18.  

TCU took the first point, but WVU took the lead, 4-2. TCU came back and took the lead, 5-4. The teams traded continued to trade the lead. TCU called a timeout after a 3-0 scoring run from WVU, who held the lead, 10-9. Following the timeout, TCU took a 12-11 lead. The Horned Frogs held the lead, 15-12, and forced a Mountaineer timeout. The teams traded points following the timeout. TCU used a 7-0 scoring run to bring the score to set point, 24-15. WVU held on for one more point, but TCU took set three, 25-16. 

Lux opened set four with a kill. WVU took a 5-3 lead, but TCU tied the set. The Mountaineers used an 8-1 scoring run to go up 15-7. From there, TCU used a few scoring runs to come within five points of WVU, 23-18. Ultimately, the Mountaineers took set four and the match, 25-19. 

Next up, West Virginia awaits its NCAA Tournament fate with the women’s volleyball selection show on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET, on NCAA.com. 

