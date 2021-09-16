WVU volleyball takes care of George Washington in home opener

West Virginia volleyball ended its home opener with a 3-1 victory over George Washington to start its run in the Mountaineer Invitational in Morgantown on Thursday.

The Colonials were just able to stave off a sweep in the third set, but the Mountaineers kept control in the first, second and fourth sets. Briana Lynch kept her hot form up for WVU, logging a team high-tying 18 points and a 54.8-percent kill percentage.

“It was great to be back home,” said WVU caoch Reed Sunahara. “We’ve got to be better than that though.”

After comfortable wins in sets one and two, the Colonials went point-for-point with the Mountaineers in set three. WVU ended up falling in that one, but recovered to win the match with a dominating 25-8 win in the fourth.

“It’s not about the points, it’s more about how we played,” Sunahara said. “So I thought the intensity was better and the execution was better than in the first three sets, and we got to put some players in that needed to play.”

Overall, the Mountaineers played a much clearner game than the Colonials with a 21.5 hitting percentage to GW’s 2.3, while adding four service aces.

Adrian Ell also had a strong showing on the scoresheet, tying Lynch’s 18 points and her season high.

Captain setter Lacey Zerwas nearly tied her own season-high in assists with 41. She is still the top assister in the Big 12, averaging 10.83 per set.

The Mountaineers move to 9-0 on the season to continue their best start to a season since 2013. They turn right back around at 5 p.m. on Thursday against UMBC with the chance to tie the best start in program history at 10 straight wins.

“It’s great to be 9-0, but just one game at a time, 9-0 is in the past already,” Sunahara said. “We’ve gotta focus on UMBC and be better at what we’re doing.”

First serve between WVU and UMBC is slated for 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+.