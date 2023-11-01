MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team hosts the Texas Longhorns on Thursday, Nov. 2 and Friday, Nov. 3 at the WVU Coliseum. Thursday’s match is slated for 6 p.m. ET, followed by a 5 p.m. start on Friday.

Join the Mountaineers on Thursday for the annual Hawaiian night, Aloha from the Coliseum. The first 200 fans will receive a lei. Friday’s match is a Gold Rush, fans are encouraged to wear gold and will receive a Gold Rush poster giveaway. Fans who bring a canned food item to Friday’s match will be granted $3 admission in support of the RACK.

Both matches feature the Weeknight Happy Hour deal, with select concession items half-off from one hour prior to the match until first serve.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU GAME. When purchasing online, tickets are $5 each. Any remaining tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for youth and seniors at the WVU Coliseum ticket window on game day.

WVU student tickets also will be made available at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the WVU Coliseum. The office, as well as the Coliseum gates, will open one hour prior to the match, on game day. WVU students are admitted for free with a valid WVU Student I.D.

Sam Bailey and Alex Wiederspiel will have the call of Thursday’s contest, and Andrew Caridi will have the call Friday on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. For more information, or to sign up for the digital platform, visit WVUsports.com/Big12Now. Live stats are available at WVUsports.com.

Last time out, the Mountaineers were defeated in back-to-back sweeps by Kansas on Oct. 26 and 27.

Thursday’s match marks the 23rd meeting between West Virginia and Texas, dating back to 2012. The Longhorns lead the all-time series, 22-0.

Junior outside hitter Hailey Green leads West Virginia with 329 kills, ranking second in the Big 12. Sophomore outside hitter Bailey Miller is second on the team in kills with 269. Redshirt senior setter Lauren DeLo leads the conference in total assists with 853. Fifth-year senior Camilla Covas has collected 329 digs, averaging 3.74 digs per set to lead the team. Sophomore middle blocker Tierney Jackson leads the Mountaineers in total blocks with 63 and .81 blocks per set.