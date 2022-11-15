he West Virginia University volleyball team welcomes Big 12 Conference foe TCU to the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

First serve is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now, while live stats can be found on WVUsports.com.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU-GAME or at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the Gold Gate of the WVU Coliseum. All tickets are general admission. Wednesday is Dollar Night at the Coliseum, and tickets are just $1. Small fountain drinks, small popcorn and select candy also are available for $1. Wednesday is the penultimate Weeknight Happy Hour at the Coliseum, with beverages half price from 5-6 p.m.

Wednesday’s contest marks the 23rd all-time meeting between the Mountaineers (7-19, 0-13 Big 12) and Horned Frogs (13-10, 8-5 Big 12). West Virginia has taken four of the last five matches against TCU, dating back to Oct. 15, 2020.

WVU is coming off a match against Kansas on Nov. 12, where fifth-year senior outside hitter Adrian Ell led the squad in assists (12) in a three-set loss to the Jayhawks at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. Ell added seven kills and five digs during the match.

Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller led the squad in digs (7), while junior libero Skye Stokes followed her with six. Stokes also leads the squad for the season in digs (336) and service aces (29). The Chester, West Virginia, native holds the 2022 Big 12 Conference single-match digs season high, with 36. Additionally, Stokes sits fifth in the Big 12 with 3.91 digs per set and is seventh in service aces with 0.34 per set.

Additionally, Miller leads WVU in kills (265) and is second in digs (201). Classmate and middle blocker Tierney Jackson tops the Mountaineers with 83 blocks on the campaign.

Coming into the match, West Virginia ranks second in the Big 12 in opponent kills per set (11.68) and third in opponent assists per set (10.91) and opponent service aces (1.21).