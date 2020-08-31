WVU volleyball’s Reed Sunahara gears up for jam-packed 2020 season

West Virginia volleyball will be embarking on their 2020 campaign on Sept. 24 after a tumultuous offseason.

This year’s slate is a unique one. The Mountaineers will play a total of 16 contests against their 8 in-conference rivals, with each meeting consisting of a back-to-back series. It all starts Sept. 24 against Texas Tech.

Head coach Reed Sunahara has never seen a schedule like this in his career, so it has already brought a host of new challenges.

“Hopefully, knock on wood, no one has injuries and no one has COVID,” he said. “We want the team there. We want a full squad, and if we can’t, we have to put whoever we have in.”

The obstacles extend to the season’s strategy, as well.

“We’ve got to prepare well and then make adjustments and adapt to what they bring the next night,” Sunahara continued. “We’ll have at least three days to prepare…and then we’ll play Thursday and we’ll play Friday. The difference is we don’t have any previous video on them for this season because there’s no preseason.”

Not only has Sunahara’s squad missed out on the preseason, but their non-conference slate as well. He calls that a huge loss, especially when it comes to integrating his new players into the squad and getting rid of those early-season jitters.

“It’s a huge difference just from a preparation standpoint,” Sunahara said. “Instead of four weekends prior to our first league match….we’re throwing everyone in the fire just going, ‘Hey, we’ve gotta go now.'”

That means it’s likely that lots of new and young faces will see extra time on the court. That’s not a problem for Sunahara, as he’s just trying to put the best team on the court.

Sunahara has his eyes on several of his players this year, including senior blocker Briana Lynch, who made the All-Big 12 Second Team last season after finishing with 221 kills and 82 blocks. Lynch was also named to the All-Big 12 Preseason Team ahead of this season.

“She’s gotten so much better from her freshman year until now,” Sunahara said.

The coach also said he expects a big year out of three-year starters setter Lacey Zerwas and libero Alexa Hasting, with Sunahara deeming the trio the team’s key players for 2020.

Senior blocker Audrey Adams is one of the team’s captains this season after transferring to WVU from Xavier before last season. She wasted no time in becoming a leader both on the court and on campus.

“She’s just really come on strong and she’ll be something in the future,” Sunahara said. “Whatever she wants to be, she will become that person — but she’s done a great job for us. [She] and Lacey Zerwas together form a great duo as captains for us.”

The season officially gets underway on Sept. 24 against Texas Tech on the road. The Mountaineers’ first home contest comes on Oct. 1 against Kansas State.