MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 released its Preseason Volleyball Poll on Monday, and WVU was picked to finish in last place in the conference.

The Mountaineers received a conference-low 20 points in the poll that is voted on by Big 12 volleyball coaches who cannot vote on their own team. Cincinnati received a 12th-place (second to last) prediction with 23 points.

Only 13 teams compete in the Big 12 for volleyball as Oklahoma State does not sponsor an NCAA volleyball program.

WVU coach Reed Sunahara’s team went 7-22 last season and did not win a Big 12 matchup. The Mountaineers finished in last place in the conference’s final year before expansion.

Sunahara’s roster in 2023 includes seven freshmen and four inbound transfers.

For the 13th consecutive season, Big 12 coaches predicted that Texas will win the conference. The Longhorns received 12 out of 13 possible first-place votes.

This season’s league schedule includes each team playing 18 matches over 10 weeks with six series matches and six single matches. Each team will play every Conference opponent at least once during the season. It is the first year that UCF, Cincinnati, BYU and Houston will participate in the conference.

The 2023 All-Big 12 Volleyball Preseason Awards will be revealed on Tuesday, July 11.