WVU wide receiver Sam Brown enters transfer portal

MORGANTOWN, WV – SEPTEMBER 12: West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Sam Brown (17) makes a catch during the first quarter of the college football game between the Eastern Kentucky Colonels and the West Virginia Mountaineers on September 12, 2020, at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

West Virginia football wide receiver Sam Brown is headed out of Morgantown after announcing that he entered the transfer portal on Thursday.

The redshirt freshman from Georgia leaves the Mountaineers after making one start in nine appearances at WVU. Brown made 10 catches for 108 yards in two seasons.

“I would like to thank Coach Brown, Coach Parker, Coach Mike [Joseph], and the West Virginia University staff for giving me a [sic] opportunity of playing at the highest level,” Brown said. “I would also like to thank the Mountaineer nation for supporting me. To my teammates I would thank you all for giving me a brotherhood that I couldn’t even ask for and for the bonds that’s unbreakable.”

Brown was a three-star prospect coming out of high school as part of WVU’s 2020 recruiting class.

