The West Virginia University cross country team took first place at the Penn State National Open in State College, Pennsylvania, at Blue and White Golf Course on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The team finished with 65 points.

Redshirt junior Ceili McCabe earned first place in the 6k with a time of 20:00.8. The Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, native has now won both races she has competed in during the 2022 campaign, with her previous win coming at the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic on Oct. 1. Her time also is good enough for sixth-best in the course’s history and second best in the Penn State National Open all time.

Eight Mountaineers completed in Saturday’s race. Sixth-year senior Mikaela Lucki followed McCabe with a time of 20:50.1, earning 10th place.

Additionally, redshirt junior Katherine Dowie made her second appearance of the season, finishing 12th with a time of 20:52.9.

Redshirt senior Charlotte Wood earned a time of 21:08.5 and finishing 19th. Fellow Redshirt senior Jeanne Reix Charat set a new career-best with a time of 21:17.1 to finish 23rd and round out the top-five for WVU.

West Virginia was one of 18 schools competing in the women’s 6k at the Penn State National Open, with a total of 168 runners.

The Mountaineers return to action at the Go Fast River Run in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Lock Haven University’s West Branch Cross Country Course. The women’s 6k begins a 2 p.m. ET.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUXCTF on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.