MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The WVU women’s basketball team ended the regular season by taking down Baylor in Waco, 63-52. That result secured the Mountaineers the No. 5 seed in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship.

Texas earned the top seed at the 2023 tournament and earned a piece of the regular-season crown. Oklahoma is the No. 2 seed while Iowa State and Oklahoma State are No. 3 and No. 4 respectively.

The bottom half of the bracket is No. 7 Kansas, No. 8 Texas Tech, No. 9 Kansas State and No. 10 TCU.

No. 5 WVU will be featured in the first quarterfinal matchup of the tournament. It will face No. 4 OSU on Friday at 12 p.m. ET on ESPNU. The Mountaineers and Cowgirls both sit at 10-8 in conference action.

West Virginia split the regular-season series with Oklahoma State. This will be their second meeting in March. The Mountaineers took down the Cowgirls 71-67 in the home finale on Wednesday.

Last season, WVU was the No. 7 seed and lost to No. 2 Iowa State in the quarterfinals.

Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship schedule:

First round – Thursday, March 19

No. 8 Texas Tech vs. No. 9 Kansas State – 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+

No. 7 Kansas vs. No. 10 TCU – 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Quarterfinals – Friday, March 10

No. 4 Oklahoma State vs. No. 5 West Virginia – 12 p.m. ET, ESPNU

No. 1 Texas vs. game 1 winner – 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

No. 2 Oklahoma vs. game 2 winner – 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+

No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 6 Baylor, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Semifinals – Saturday, March 11

Game 3 winner vs. game 4 winner – 1 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 5 vs. game 6 winner – 3:30 p.m. ESPN+, ESPN+

Championship – Sunday, March 12 at 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2