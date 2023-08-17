Preseason Big 12 Keeper of the Year Kayza Massey was tested and forced to show off her athleticism in the season-opener Thursday night at No. 4 Duke. Massey was up to the challenge almost the entire night, though the Blue Devils were able to get past her twice.

Reigning ACC Freshman of the Year Kat Rader found the back of the net in the 11th minute of the match to get the home team started, offensively. Duke then added a second goal in the second half off of a set piece.

Defensively, the fourth-ranked Blue Devils held the Mountaineers scoreless, handing WVU a 2-0 loss in the first game of the season.

West Virginia came within a few inches of taking the first lead of the match. Roughly four minutes in, Dilary Heredia-Beltran’s shot attempt clanged off the right post and bounced away harmlessly. It was the start of a series of close calls for West Virginia.

Nearly seven minutes later, Rader ripped Duke’s first shot attempt from a few feet beyond the top of the box. Her shot exceeded Massey’s reach and sailed into the right side of the net for the first goal of the season. Duke led 1-0 for the remainder of the first half.

Massey was tested off and on throughout the rest of the game. She made a fantastic play on a 50/50 ball that, if not for her aggressiveness to go to the outskirts of the box and then make the deflection, easily could have resulted in a goal for the Blue Devils.

Massey, the reigning Big 12 Co-Keeper of the Year, made a total of three saves and was challenged by 12 shots from the Blue Devils. Though, Duke did get on the board again in the second half.

Defending against a corner kick, Massey came out of the net and made the initial stop, despite contact with a Blue Devils player. However, Katie Groff cleaned up the loose ball by kicking it into the net and giving Duke a 2-0 advantage.

West Virginia played its first game in multiple years without the defensive pairing of Jordan Brewster and Gabrielle Robinson. Fifth-year defenders Julianne Vallerand, Mackenzie Aunkst, and Maddie Moreau drew tough assignments against Rader and the rest of Duke’s athletic forwards.

Offensively, WVU had multiple scoring opportunities, though a goal never developed. Olivia Shertzer’s laser shot attempt from distance sailed just over the crossbar in the 75th minute. Heredia-Beltran hit the crossbar nine minutes later as she, again, was just a few inches away from scoring.

The Mountaineers play their home opener Sunday at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. They will host Saint Francis at 1 p.m. ET, and the match will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Players will sign autographs for fans after the match.