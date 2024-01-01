MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mark Kellogg’s undefeated WVU women’s basketball team has moved up one spot in the latest AP Top 25. This week’s poll was released on Monday, and features the 12-0 Mountaineers as the No. 24 team in the country.

This is the highest the program has been ranked since Nov. 23, 2021, when Mike Carey’s Mountaineers were ranked No. 22 in the nation.

Kellogg’s first WVU team is one of five squads from the Big 12 Conference currently ranked.

Undefeated Baylor (12-0) checks in at No. 6, Texas (13-1) is No. 10, Kansas State (13-1) is ranked 11th, and TCU (14-0) is the No. 23 team in the land, according to the AP voters.

West Virginia continues to boast one of the best defenses in the country. The Mountaineers lead all Division I women’s basketball teams with 14.9 steals per game, and are second in turnovers forced per game (25.33). With their tenacious defense leading the way, WVU is outscoring its opponents by an average of 29.2 points per victory.

WVU enters the new calendar year as the third-highest-scoring team in the Big 12. Kellogg’s team is also among the league’s best in field goal percentage (48.5), steals (179), turnover margin (+9.67), and has also allowed the fewest free throws of any team in the conference.

The Mountaineers return to action against Cincinnati (8-4) inside the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. With a win, this year’s West Virginia women’s basketball team will move into a tie for the second-best start to a season in program history.