MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — One vote.

Mark Kellogg’s Mountaineers only received one vote in Monday’s AP Top 25. It’s a tally that’s on track to increase as WVU breezed past No. 25 Penn State, 83-65, on Monday.

“Really, really proud of them, I’m happy for them,” said WVU head coach Mark Kellogg. “They’ve worked really hard and they’re only in game eight as a group. So to see that performance eight games in is pretty special for me and for us.”

Turnovers were the story of the game. WVU (8-0) forced Penn State into turning the ball over on 34.7 percent of its possessions. The Mountaineers scored 31 points off of 26 Lady Lion turnovers.

“This what we do. This is our identity,” said Kellogg. “I didn’t know if we could turn Penn State over like we had been turning some of the other teams over. But we wanted to stay with it.”

JJ Quinerly led all scorers with 22 points. Kiyah Watson added 15 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Jordan Harrison scored 14 points and added a game-high nine assists.

After trailing a tightly contested first quarter, West Virginia took the lead on a Jayla Hemingway three-pointer.

The Mountaineers closed the second quarter on a 12-2 run, to take a 41-31 lead at halftime.

Penn State was able to score quickly at points in the third quarter, but was unable to get within two possessions for the rest of the game.

The win marks the first against the Penn State since 1989, when both schools were members of the Atlantic 10 Conference. It is also Kellogg’s first win over a Top 25 team in his coaching career.

West Virginia will return to action on Sunday against Delaware State in the Coliseum. Tip is set for 2 p.m. and will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The game will be one of the program’s 50th anniversary celebrations.